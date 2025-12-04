Khaleda Zia’s physical condition remains unchanged
The physical condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia remains unchanged. Specialist physician Richard Beale, who arrived from the United Kingdom, landed in Dhaka, went directly to Evercare Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and saw Khaleda Zia. He also reviewed the reports of Khaleda Zia's latest tests and examinations.
However, no information was disclosed by the BNP regarding this physician's observation until last night, Wednesday. Four more specialist physicians arrived from China last night. BNP sources say that they joined Khaleda Zia's treatment that very night.
Khaleda Zia's physical condition remains unchanged. The people of the country are concerned about her. Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, went to the hospital to see her yesterday evening.
A source at Evercare Hospital reported that Khaleda Zia's treatment is being conducted under a medical board formed under the leadership of professor Shahabuddin Talukder, which is comprising local and foreign experts.
BNP's media wing reported that the four physicians who arrived most recently last night from China are Jian-Feng Cai, Jin Yuan, Yuhui Zhang and Hong Meng. BNP secretary general welcomed them upon their arrival at the evercare Hospital at 10:10 pm.
A BNP source reported that the complication caused by the infection in Khaleda Zia's lungs is slightly improving. There is a complication in the heart. The remaining problems are largely unchanged.
The main gate of the hospital has been surrounded by barbed wire barricades. In addition, there is a presence of members of law enforcement agencies, including special security measures, Special Security Force (SSF), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police, in the hospital area.
Experimental landing and take-off of Army and Air Force helicopters are scheduled to take place today in two fields near the hospital. A request has been made by the government not to spread false propaganda or confusion regarding this.
Various rumours have spread regarding Khaleda Zia's physical condition. In this situation, leaders of the BNP and various other political parties and organisations went to the hospital yesterday as well to enquire about the BNP leader.
The questions being asked by everyone included: what stage is Khaleda Zia's condition at, is there a possibility of taking her abroad for advanced treatment, and whether BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman is coming to the country to see his mother.
Khaleda Zia went to London last January for advanced treatment. After receiving treatment there, first in a hospital and then at the residence of her son Tarique Rahman, she returned to the country on 6 May, nearly four months later.
Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital when she developed respiratory distress on the night of 23 November. She was admitted after tests revealed a lung infection. When her physical condition deteriorated in the early morning on Sunday, she was moved from the SDU to the CCU.
Chief adviser at Evercare
The chief adviser's Press Wing reported that chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus went to Evercare Hospital to inquire about the health of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia after 7:00 pm yesterday evening.
When he reached the hospital, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Begum Khaleda Zia’s personal physician A Z M Zahid Hossain, professor Shahabuddin Talukdar, Khaleda Zia’s late younger son’s wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman, and younger brother Shameem Eskander welcomed the chief adviser.
The chief adviser stayed at the hospital for approximately half an hour. During this time, he called upon Begum Zia's family and the party's leaders and workers to remain patient.
Her medical team informed the chief adviser about Begum Khaleda Zia's physical condition. They reported that Khaleda Zia's treatment is ongoing with the supervision and assistance of specialist physicians from various countries, including Mount Sinai and Johns Hopkins Hospitals in the United States, and the United Kingdom and China.
The chief adviser reiterated the assurance of all forms of cooperation from the government. At the same time, he called upon the people of the country to pray for Begum Zia's recovery. National security adviser Khalilur Rahman was also with the chief adviser during the hospital visit.
Others who visited
Prior to this, fisheries and livestock ministry adviser Farida Akhtar went to the hospital yesterday afternoon, and Islami Andolan's senior nayeb-e-ameer Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim went in the evening. They prayed for Khaleda Zia's recovery from illness and long life.
Later, Faizul Karim told journalists, “We took updates from those who are responsible. It is the same as before until now. They could not give me news that there has been much change so far.”