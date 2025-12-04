The physical condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia remains unchanged. Specialist physician Richard Beale, who arrived from the United Kingdom, landed in Dhaka, went directly to Evercare Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and saw Khaleda Zia. He also reviewed the reports of Khaleda Zia's latest tests and examinations.

However, no information was disclosed by the BNP regarding this physician's observation until last night, Wednesday. Four more specialist physicians arrived from China last night. BNP sources say that they joined Khaleda Zia's treatment that very night.

Khaleda Zia's physical condition remains unchanged. The people of the country are concerned about her. Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, went to the hospital to see her yesterday evening.