Lowering age below 18 years to define a child goes against international law

As per the country’s Children Act, youth are considered as children till the age of 18 years. On Sunday, with reference to the killing of a teacher in Savar and spreading of teen gangs, the government’s cabinet committee on law and order proposed to reduce child’s maximum age to below 18 years.

However, lawyers, children rights activists and child psychologists commented, it won’t be possible to refrain children from committing crimes just by reducing child’s legal age without ensuring proper environment and humanitarian education for children, identifying the people behind involving children in various crimes and bringing them to punishment.

According to them, it will take changes in many places including the national child policy, international convention etc to rectify the maximum age of children.