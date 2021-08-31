LPG prices to go up again from 1 Sept

Consumers will have to pay a higher price to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the cost of the imported gas continues to rise across the country as the energy regulator on Tuesday announced its new price in line with the international market, reports UNB.

As per the new price, consumers will have to pay Tk 1,033 for a 12 kg LPG from 1 September instead of Tk 993, up by Tk 40.

Last month, the price was raised by Tk 102 for the same quantity of LPG and the prices of other quantities raised at the same ratio.

