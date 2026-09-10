Personal security: Confidential mobile phone data easily available

It is possible to obtain, simply by paying money, information about whom people in Bangladesh speak to on their mobile phones, what messages they send and where they go. Such information has been openly traded for years through websites where buyers can register and place orders.

On 6 September, a minister’s mobile phone number was sent to one of the people involved in selling such information. The amount they demanded was also paid. Within a few hours, the minister’s call detail record (CDR) was received.

The CDR contained a range of confidential information, including whom the minister had spoken to over the preceding three months, the duration and timing of those calls, and where he had been while making them.

To establish whether the CDR was genuine, this correspondent went to the minister’s office on 7 September. After showing him the CDR, the minister took out his mobile phone and checked the details against it. He was astonished. “How is this possible?” he asked. “Then no one is safe.”

An investigation has found that it is possible to obtain the CDR of any mobile phone user in the country. Alongside the CDR of a minister, Prothom Alo obtained the CDRs of two heads of important organisations in the information technology and telecommunications sectors. The CDRs of two Prothom Alo employees were also obtained.