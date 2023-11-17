Personal data of Bangladeshi citizens stolen online

Troves of information on the personal details of Bangladeshi citizens have been stolen once again, and this time, the issue was with the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC).

The leaked data included citizens’ names, professions, blood groups, parents’ names, phone numbers, the length of calls, vehicle registrations, passport details, fingerprint photos.

US-based Wire magazine reported the leak on Thursday. The magazine, however, did not report on the number of people whose personal information was leaked.