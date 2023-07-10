Contacted the govt multiple times but got no response: Viktor Markopoulos

Cybersecurity expert Viktor Markopoulos was busy in his routine work like any other day on 27 June. Suddenly he felt sensed something fishy on the net somewhere. Out of curiosity he changed a certain word in the URL (Uniform Resource Locator) and came across personal information of a Bangladesh citizen. Within moments his computer was flooded with the personal data of a huge number of Bangladeshis.

Viktor Markopoulos, an information security consultant at South Africa-based Bitcrack Cyber Security, an international organisation that works with cybersecurity, informed Prothom Alo of this on 9 July.

“I never came across any incident of data leak of this big. My assessment says the personal information of about 50 million people have been leaked. Those people have been harmed in various ways,” he said.