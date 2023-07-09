Data leak due to technical flaws, can't avoid liability: Junaid Ahmed

State minister for information and technology Zunaid Ahmed has said the leakage of information of ‘millions’ of people from a government website happened due to technical weakness. Nobody hacked the website.

He said, “The website was weak in terms of security. We have seen that there were technical flaws. As a result the information became open to people. We have no way to avoid the liability.”

The state minister said this at the inaugural ceremony of the Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Programme at the BCC auditorium of the ICT Tower in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday. Junaid Ahmed was the chief guest of the programme organised by the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority.