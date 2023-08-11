Data Protection Act: Prison sentence dropped in new draft, only fine kept

In response to objections from various local and foreign organisations and stakeholders, the government has relaxed certain sections in the new draft of the Data Protection Act. Criminal offence has been completely dropped from this law. Imposition of fine has been retained as punishment.

However, the stakeholders feel there is still cause for concern about some of the sections that remain in the draft. They say, there are apprehensions that the Data Protection Board mentioned in the act, will be subservient to the government.

Also, information will be taken from the government and non-government organisations that collect data, in the name of national security and crime prevention. The stakeholders said that access to data should be conditional to court approval.