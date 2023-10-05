Fingerprints now on sale

Common people’s fingerprints are now on sale. One criminal sells these fingerprints to another criminal. These fingerprints are later used to purchase SIM cards for criminal activities which results in harassment of the common people while the actual criminals remain out of reach.

The police recently identified 30 people in a gang involved in the theft of fingerprints based on an advertisement on Facebook last month. Some eight of them have been arrested.

Police claimed that they used to preserve the fingerprints of the people purchasing or replacing SIM cards systematically. The price of each of the SIM cards purchased using the fingerprint of one person is between Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000.