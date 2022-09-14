PM to leave Dhaka tomorrow to participate UN General Assembly  

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen Wednesday said Bangladeshi delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will actively participate in all the events at the 77th United National General Assembly (UNGA) as the Premier is scheduled to address at UN on 23 September next, reports BSS.

"In her speech, she (Hasina) is expected to highlight the government's activities in Bangladesh's incredible economic development, health, education and development in the technology sector," he said in a media briefing held at foreign ministry.

The foreign minister said the Prime Minister will urge the international community to find ways to resolve the Rohingya crisis in accordance with international laws.

The Premier will also put emphasis on the challenges that developing countries are facing in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he added.

Besides, he said, Bangladesh's strong position in peacekeeping operations to ensure international peace and security, 'zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and violent extremism, sustainable management of marine resources, safe migration and ensuring access to basic services for migrants, climate change and its impacts, the establishment of climate justice, and issues related to Palestine will come up in Premier's speech.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend a high-level discussion on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York on 22 September apart from her other engagements at the UNGA.

The theme of the seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly is "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."

Referring to sanctions following the situation in Ukraine, Momen said any decision should be taken in consultation with all so that people in the world do not suffer.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on 19 September while she is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Britain on 15 September, said the foreign minister.

She will return home after attending the 77th UN General Assembly in New York followed by a visit to Washington DC. Foreign minister Momen will be accompanying the PM during her upcoming visits to London, New York and Washington.