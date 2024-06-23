NBR’s Matiur not to attend Sonali Bank board meeting: Bank chairman

The government has ordered National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman not to participate in the board meeting of the state-owned Sonali Bank Plc.

Sonali Bank chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui told newspersons after the board meeting on Sunday, “It is the jurisdiction of the government to postpone or cancel any appointment. We have received a directive from the government that he (Matiur Rahman) will not attend any of our board meetings. We have informed our board members about the government’s decision.”