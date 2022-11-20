PM seeks planned industrialisation for economic prosperity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday stressed the need for a planned industrialisation by protecting the arable lands to ensure economic prosperity, urging the youths and women folks to make their contribution to the sector, reports BSS.

"No industry can be built indiscriminately. No damage can be done to the arable lands and the crops lands -- we will bring economic prosperity by increasing production through industrialisation," she said.

The premier said this while opening 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in the Economic Zones (EZs) across the country marking the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence and the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She joined the inaugural function virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The prime minister said, "I'm very happy today, as I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 50 industrial units and infrastructures despite the world is going through an economic recession due to the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions amid the Covid-19 pandemic".