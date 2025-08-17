Bail granted to the rickshaw puller assaulted at Dhanmondi 32 while paying tribute

A Dhaka court has granted bail to rickshaw puller Azizur Rahman, who was assaulted and subsequently arrested while attempting to lay flowers at Dhanmondi 32 on the anniversary of the death of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka passed the order on Sunday, Azizur Rahman’s lawyer Farzana Yasmin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.