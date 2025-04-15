Telecommunication department in name only, functionally powerless

The Department of Telecommunications was established with the objectives of advising the government on telecommunications-related policy formulation, in coordination with various international organisations and building a secure internet and sustainable telecommunications network in the country.

However, even after a decade since its inception, the department appears to have minimal involvement in these specified areas. Rather, separate government agencies exist to carry out such functions.

Apart from maintaining the continuity of employment for former employees of BTTB (Bangladesh Telegraph and Telephone Board), the department has shown little evidence of significant activity.

Nevertheless, the department claims that it endeavours to fulfill responsibilities as per the ministry’s requirements.

Following the dissolution of the BTTB, the government established the Department of Telecommunications in 2015 to ensure the continuation of employment for several thousand of its personnel.

Operating under the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, the majority of the department’s employees are currently on deputation to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL).

In addition, some are also posted to entities like Teletalk, TSS (Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Limited), the Cable Industry Corporation and the Submarine Cables Company.

These deputed officials generally return to the department before retirement to conclude their service. Individuals appointed to the Telecoms Cadre are the ones serving in this department.