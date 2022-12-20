Govt starts administering second booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh

“Our aim is to vaccinate 80 lakh people in five categories at the moment though four crore people are eligible to receive the fourth dose in the country. Already 460 people have received the fourth dose on a trial basis,” he said.

The priority will be given to frontline workers and pregnant women, he added.

Shamsul Haque, DGHS director of the vaccine campaign, said 150 million people got the first dose, 120 million the second dose, and 65 million the third dose of vaccine against Covid-19.