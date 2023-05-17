President for maintaining present spree of democracy, development

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged all the political parties of the country to continue the present spree of democracy and development.

“Democracy and development must continue in the country . . . There might have problems but it is possible to solve those through amicable discussion,” he told a mass reception accorded to him at the Edward College Ground in Pabna in the afternoon.

Noting that the upcoming general election is very crucial for democratic practice, the Head of State called upon the political parties to analyse the comparative development took place over the last 14 years in the country and take decision in the next polls.