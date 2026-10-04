Govt employees to get 3 months’ salary arrears with October pay, calculation starts tomorrow
Government officials and employees will receive nearly three months’ salary arrears in one payment under the new pay structure. However, how much each person will receive will depend on their new pay fixation.
The process will begin tomorrow, Monday. The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance has asked that the process be completed by 20 October, according to Finance Division sources.
The new salaries of government employees will be fixed through the pay fixation module of iBAS++. Employees will log into the portal and provide their employment-related information.
They will first have to enter their personal details, including their national identity card information, date of birth, current position and grade, date of joining the service and current basic salary. They will also have to cross-check information from their previous pay fixation.
The basic salary for each employee under the new structure will be determined through the pay fixation process. Arrears will be calculated based on the difference between the new and previous salaries and the effective date.
According to Finance Division sources, once pay fixation is completed, the government will pay three months’ arrears in a lump sum. However, the amount will not be the same for everyone. The amount of arrears will depend on the employee’s grade, current basic salary, salary fixed under the new structure and the date on which the new salary takes effect.
Employees who have received promotions, transfers, time scales, selection grades or higher grades will also have to provide those details. They will need to keep the relevant office orders and necessary documents ready as proof.
In particular, names, NID numbers, dates of birth, designations, grades and salary-related information should be checked carefully. Incorrect or incomplete information could create complications in the pay fixation process.
The mobile phone number registered with iBAS++ will be required. Those who do not have an NID will have to apply after updating their date of birth and other information recorded in their service documents.
After 11 years, the government issued a gazette notification on 19 September to implement a new national pay structure for government employees. Under the new structure, the minimum basic salary has been set at Tk 20,000 and the maximum at Tk 156,000.
Salaries and allowances will be provided in phases over the 2026–27 and 2027–28 financial years. The first phase of the basic salary will cover 1 July to 31 December 2026, the second phase 1 January to 30 June 2027, and the third phase 1 July to 31 December 2027. Allowances will take effect from 1 January 2028.
According to the gazette notification, salaries under the new structure will be fixed based on the basic salary as of 30 June 2026. Forty per cent of the difference between the new and old basic salaries will be paid from 1 July to 31 December this year.
From 1 January to 30 June 2027, 70 per cent of the difference will be paid. From 1 July 2027, the full new basic salary will take effect. According to Finance Division sources, Tk 370 billion has been allocated in the current financial year to pay 70 per cent of the basic salary difference in two instalments.
Accounts offices to verify information
After an employee submits their information online, the relevant accounts office will verify it. If any discrepancies are found between the information and supporting documents, corrections may be required.
In other words, simply filling in the information online will not complete the process. The new information must match the employee’s previous service history and pay fixation records. If employees face problems submitting information online, they will be able to seek assistance from the relevant accounts officer.
Once pay fixation is finalised salary bills will be prepared based on the new basic salary. At the same time, the amount of arrears due will also be finalised.
To ensure that pay fixation is completed smoothly, online training is being provided to officials of accounts offices. iBAS++ is providing the training under the Finance Division’s ‘Strengthening Public Financial Management to Enable Service Delivery’ programme (SPFMS).
Relevant officials and employees from the offices of the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer (CAFO), Divisional Controller of Accounts (DCA), District Accounts and Finance Officer (DAFO) and Upazila Accounts Officer (UAO) are taking part in the training.
Complications over calculations under new structure
Under the new pay order, a permanent employee who completes eight years in the same post without promotion and whose service is satisfactory will receive the next higher grade. After receiving the first higher grade, they will be eligible for a second higher grade after completing another six years in the same post.
However, officials of the Finance Division say there are complications in calculating salaries under the new structure for employees who received a time scale, selection grade or higher grade under the previous pay structure. These issues are being resolved.
According to a Finance Division order, if an employee received two or more selection grades, time scales or higher grades in the same post under the previous pay structure, they will no longer be eligible for a higher grade in that post under the new pay structure.
On the other hand, if an employee had received only one higher scale or grade in the same post as of 30 June 2026, they will be eligible for a second higher grade after completing the next six years.
Finance Division sources say that during pay fixation from 5 to 20 October, employees’ previous promotions, higher grades and pay fixation history must be properly verified alongside their current salary. Only when these records are accurate will it be possible to correctly calculate the new salary and arrears due.