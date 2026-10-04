Govt employees to get 3 months’ salary arrears with October pay, calculation starts tomorrow

Government officials and employees will receive nearly three months’ salary arrears in one payment under the new pay structure. However, how much each person will receive will depend on their new pay fixation.

The process will begin tomorrow, Monday. The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance has asked that the process be completed by 20 October, according to Finance Division sources.

The new salaries of government employees will be fixed through the pay fixation module of iBAS++. Employees will log into the portal and provide their employment-related information.

They will first have to enter their personal details, including their national identity card information, date of birth, current position and grade, date of joining the service and current basic salary. They will also have to cross-check information from their previous pay fixation.