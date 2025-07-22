2 advisors leave Milestone School under police protection after 9hrs
After remaining confined for the whole day in the face of students’ protest, two advisors Asif Nazrul, CR Abrar and Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam have finally left Milestone School and College campus in Uttara under police protection in the evening today, Tuesday.
They had been held inside the educational institution since 10:30 am while students continued their demonstrations outside.
Earlier in the afternoon, the advisors had attempted to leave the college campus but were blocked by protesting students at the Diabari intersection and returned.
After that, the two advisers and the press secretary remained on the first floor of the Academic Building-7 of Milestone School and College.
Their vehicles were parked inside the college premises. Since then a huge number of police personnel had been deployed in front of both Academic Building-5 and Academic Building-7. In addition, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and intelligence agencies were also seen moving around the campus.
Then the activities of the law enforcement forces suddenly intensified around 7:30 pm. Moments later, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul, Education Advisor C R Abrar, and members of the Chief Advisor’s Press Wing came downstairs. At exactly 7:34 pm, they left the college premises. Their motorcade exited through the main gate of the college and proceeded past the Diabari Metro Rail depot.