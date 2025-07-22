2 advisors leave Milestone School under police protection after 9hrs

After remaining confined for the whole day in the face of students’ protest, two advisors Asif Nazrul, CR Abrar and Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam have finally left Milestone School and College campus in Uttara under police protection in the evening today, Tuesday.

They had been held inside the educational institution since 10:30 am while students continued their demonstrations outside.

Earlier in the afternoon, the advisors had attempted to leave the college campus but were blocked by protesting students at the Diabari intersection and returned.

After that, the two advisers and the press secretary remained on the first floor of the Academic Building-7 of Milestone School and College.