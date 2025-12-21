Several suspects identified, legal action underway: Religious affairs adviser

Several people involved in the attack and arson at the Prothom Alo and Daily Star offices have been identified, and steps are being taken to arrest them and bring them under the law, said Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain.

Speaking to newspersons at the secretariat on Sunday, the adviser said, “From the intelligence reports, we have obtained some photos and identities of those who set fire at Prothom Alo and Daily Star. We have already identified some of them and measures are being taken to arrest them and bring them under the law.”