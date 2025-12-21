Attack on Prothom Alo, Daily Star
Several suspects identified, legal action underway: Religious affairs adviser
Several people involved in the attack and arson at the Prothom Alo and Daily Star offices have been identified, and steps are being taken to arrest them and bring them under the law, said Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain.
Speaking to newspersons at the secretariat on Sunday, the adviser said, “From the intelligence reports, we have obtained some photos and identities of those who set fire at Prothom Alo and Daily Star. We have already identified some of them and measures are being taken to arrest them and bring them under the law.”
On Thursday night, Prothom Alo’s office in Dhaka was attacked, vandalised, set on fire and looted, leaving the premises completely destroyed. On the same night, the Daily Star office also suffered vandalism, arson and looting. Many have condemned the incidents, describing them as a “dark day for the media.” It was noted that these attacks constitute a direct assault on independent journalism.
In response to a question on the attack at Chhayanaut Bhaban, the adviser said, “It is never acceptable to us that anyone sets fire to an institution or burns people alive. We consider such acts wrong and heinous. We are determined to bring those responsible under the law.”
When asked about the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, who was beaten to death and later hung from a tree with his body set on fire, the adviser expressed sorrow. Calling it an extremely condemnable and heinous act, he added that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.
