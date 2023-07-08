Uzra Zeya’s visit: Rohingya, labour and human rights, election on agenda

The United States has announced the forthcoming visit of under secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, Uzra Zeya, to Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, the undersecretary will meet with senior officials to discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labour issues, human rights, free and fair elections, and combating trafficking in persons, said the US state department on Saturday, reports UNB.

She will be visiting India before her arrival in Dhaka.