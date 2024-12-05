ICT bans circulation of Hasina's 'hate speech' in media

"The tribunal asked secretaries of the ICT Division and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to execute the order," prosecutor Advocate Abdullah Al Noman told BSS.

The prosecution earlier filed the petition, pleading to remove and restrict all types of hate speech and incitement by the ousted prime minister, which may intimidate the witnesses or victims or hamper the process of the proper and effective investigation.

"It is to be noted that we are not talking about restricting her political statements here. We are talking about hate speeches as per the criteria set in Rabat Principles," Advocate Noman said.