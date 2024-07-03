India Navy chief calls on PM
Bangladesh-India relationship model for others: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday mentioned the Bangladesh-India relationship as “model” and “example” for others as both the countries had resolved many problems through dialogue.
“Bangladesh and India had resolved many problems through dialogue. This relationship could be a model and exemplary for many other neighbouring countries,” she said.
The prime minister made this remark while visiting Chief of the Naval Staff of India Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid a courtesy call on her at her Sangsad Bhaban Office.
In this regard, Sheikh Hasina referred to the solution of land boundaries, maritime boundaries etc between Bangladesh and India, saying: “This example has been created in combination with these (solutions)”.
Prime minister’s press secretary Md. Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed newspersons after the call on.
He said that the prime minister recalled India’s contributions to the War of Liberation of Bangladesh and said, “We always remember the assistance and contribution of Indian people during our war of liberation.”
Chief of the Naval Staff of India Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that he feels like home in Bangladesh as there are little differences between Bangladesh and India in terms of nature.
Speaking about cooperation between the Navy of both the counties, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said, “If Bangladesh Navy seeks any cooperation, Indian Navy has no option to say ‘no’ to the Bangladesh Navy,” said the press secretary quoting the Naval Chief of India as saying.
The Chief of the Naval Staff of India also visited the Bangladesh Military Museum (BMM) and described it as world class, expressing that he was highly impressed visiting the BMM. “It is educative, effective. . . and he is carrying back some ideas which he would provide to their organisation so that they can replicate those,” he said.
Mentioning that many naval officers of Bangladesh are receiving training in India, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that he told his counterpart that Bangladesh could send more officers if it wants.
The press secretary said the prime minister and Indian Naval Chief opined that both Bangladesh and India hold the same mentality regarding keeping the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean “peaceful”, and both the countries would work together as they don’t expect any disturbance in this region.
During the meeting, he also mentioned his visit to the Bangabandhu Museum in Dhanmondi-32, and became overwhelmed after seeing the reflection of sacrifices and contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Chief of the Naval Staff of India also praised the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present during the meeting.