Bangladesh-India relationship model for others: PM Hasina

The prime minister made this remark while visiting Chief of the Naval Staff of India Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid a courtesy call on her at her Sangsad Bhaban Office.

In this regard, Sheikh Hasina referred to the solution of land boundaries, maritime boundaries etc between Bangladesh and India, saying: “This example has been created in combination with these (solutions)”.

Prime minister’s press secretary Md. Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed newspersons after the call on.

He said that the prime minister recalled India’s contributions to the War of Liberation of Bangladesh and said, “We always remember the assistance and contribution of Indian people during our war of liberation.”