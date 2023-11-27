Women candidates get 'boat' tickets in three of five seats in Gazipur  

In the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections, Awami League has nominated three women candidates for three out of five parliamentary seats in Gazipur district.

The nominated women are Simeen Hussain (Rimi), the daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed, former Minister of State for Women and Child Affairs Meher Afroz (Chumki), and Rumana Ali.

Rumana Ali's nomination has come as a surprise, as she has been selected by Awami League for the Gazipur-3 seat (covering Sreepur and part of Gazipur Sadar), instead of the current member of parliament, Iqbal Hossain.

Rumana currently holds a seat reserved for women in the national parliament and is a five-time lawmaker for the constituency. She is the daughter of the late Rahmat Ali, former state minister.