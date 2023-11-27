Women candidates get 'boat' tickets in three of five seats in Gazipur  

In the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections, Awami League has nominated three women candidates for three out of five parliamentary seats in Gazipur district.
The nominated women are Simeen Hussain (Rimi), the daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed, former Minister of State for Women and Child Affairs Meher Afroz (Chumki), and Rumana Ali.
Rumana Ali's nomination has come as a surprise, as she has been selected by Awami League for the Gazipur-3 seat (covering Sreepur and part of Gazipur Sadar), instead of the current member of parliament, Iqbal Hossain.
Rumana currently holds a seat reserved for women in the national parliament and is a five-time lawmaker for the constituency. She is the daughter of the late Rahmat Ali, former state minister.
The announcement of Rumana Ali's name was made at the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Other contenders for the same seat included the current MP Iqbal Hossain, Rumana Ali's elder brother District Awami League joint secretary Jamil Hasan, former chairman of Sreepur Upazila Parishad Abdul Jalil, and Awami League leader Sakhawat Hossain Khan.
It's notable that Iqbal Hossain is the general secretary of Gazipur District Awami League.
Intense tension gripped Gazipur-3 constituency since last Saturday with the announcement of party nominations, sparking discussions and speculations about the eventual candidate.
Some local Awami League leaders and activists believed that the candidate for this seat would remain unchanged. Meanwhile, there were varying speculations about who within the same family would secure the party nomination.
Following the nomination announcement, supporters of Rumana Ali celebrated with joyous processions at several locations in the constituency, including Mauna Chowrasta, Sreepur Chowrasta, Satkhamair, Barmi, and New Bazar areas of the upazila.
Rumana Ali, having secured the party nomination, confirmed to Prothom Alo over the phone, saying, "I got the nomination and received the nomination letter."
In addition to Gazipur-3, Awami League is placing trust in women leadership for Gazipur-4 and Gazipur-5 constituencies. Simeen Hussain, the daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed and an Awami League presidium member, has been nominated for Gazipur-4 (Kapasia).
Meher Afroz Chumki, who has previously been nominated three times, is once again the Awami League candidate for Gazipur-5 (covering Kaliganj Upazila, part of Gazipur Sadar, and part of Gazipur City).
For the other two constituencies in the district, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has secured the Awami League nomination for Gazipur-1 (covering Kaliakoir Upazila and part of Gazipur City).
Additionally, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell has been nominated for Gazipur-2 (covering Gazipur City and Gazipur Cantonment).
Both AKM Mozammel Haque and Zahid Ahsan Russell have received the party nomination for the fourth time.