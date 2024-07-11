Movement to continue until act passed in parliament, demo tomorrow

Just before ending the blockade at Shahbagh intersection at around 9:00pm, one of the coordinators of the movement, Nahid Islam, declared programmes for tomorrow.

He said the police carried out attacks at different places on the protesting students demanding quota reform. Alongside demanding quota reform, they will organise demonstrations and rallies on all the campuses protesting the attacks by police.

Nahid Islam said the movement cannot be stopped by carrying out attacks and issuing threats.