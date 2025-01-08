Bangladesh witnessed 7,294 road accident deaths in 2024: Report

Bangladesh witnessed 7,294 deaths and 12,019 injuries from a total of 6,927 road accidents that occurred across the country in 2024, according to a report published by the Road Safety Foundation on Wednesday.

The report was based on data from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, electronic media, and the foundation’s own sources. It highlighted the urgent need for effective road safety measures nationwide.

Among the deceased, 893 (12.24 per cent) were women, and 1,152 (15.79 per cent) were children. Motorcycles accounted for a significant portion of road accidents, with 2,609 fatalities (35.76 per cent) from 2,761 motorcycle accidents.