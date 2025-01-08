Bangladesh witnessed 7,294 road accident deaths in 2024: Report
Bangladesh witnessed 7,294 deaths and 12,019 injuries from a total of 6,927 road accidents that occurred across the country in 2024, according to a report published by the Road Safety Foundation on Wednesday.
The report was based on data from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, electronic media, and the foundation’s own sources. It highlighted the urgent need for effective road safety measures nationwide.
Among the deceased, 893 (12.24 per cent) were women, and 1,152 (15.79 per cent) were children. Motorcycles accounted for a significant portion of road accidents, with 2,609 fatalities (35.76 per cent) from 2,761 motorcycle accidents.
The accident rate for motorcycles stood at 39.85 per cent. Additionally, 1,535 pedestrians (21.04 per cent) and 984 vehicle drivers and assistants (13.49 per cent) lost their lives.
Other Transport Accidents
The report noted that around 118 waterway accidents resulted in 152 deaths, 161 injuries, and 39 people missing. Meanwhile, 347 railway accidents left 324 people dead and 277 injured.
Breakdown of fatalities by vehicle type:
* Motorcycles: 2,609 (35.76pc)
* Buses: 369 (5.05pc)
* Goods carrying vehicles: 499 (6.84pc)
* Private cars, microbuses, SUVs, ambulances: 363 (4.97pc)
* Three-wheelers: 1,392 (19.08pc)
* Locally made vehicles (Nasimon, Korimon, others): 331 (4.53pc)
* Bicycles and rickshaws: 196 (2.68pc)
Dhaka division recorded the highest number of accidents and fatalities, with 1,582 accidents causing 1,840 deaths. Sylhet division had the lowest figures, with 435 accidents resulting in 443 deaths.
In Dhaka city alone, 394 road accidents claimed 246 lives and injured 482 people.