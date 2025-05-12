July uprising case: Investigation report against Sheikh Hasina submitted at tribunal
An investigation report in the case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, including mass killings committed during the July uprising has been submitted.
The investigation agency submitted the report today, Monday, at the office of the chief prosecutor of the tribunal.
Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam briefed journalists about this development by holding a press conference at the tribunal later.
The submitted investigation report also names former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and then inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as accused in the case apart from Sheikh Hasina.
According to rules, the investigation agency of the tribunal first submits the investigation report to the office of the chief prosecutor. The chief prosecutor then reviews the report and upon assessment, formally submits the charges to the tribunal.
The International Crimes Tribunal was reformed following the public uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year.
The first case at the newly formed tribunal was filed against Sheikh Hasina on allegations of crimes against humanity including murder and genocide committed during the uprising.
The submission of the investigation report in this case has been extended three times. Lastly, the prosecution (state) requested an extension of time to submit the report on 20 April.
In context of that appeal, the tribunal extended the deadline for submission of the investigation report in this case by two months. The tribunal then set a deadline for submitting the investigation report by 24 June. But, the investigation agency submitted the report ahead of time.
Apart from this case, there are two more cases filed against Sheikh Hasina at the tribunal. One of these cases brings allegations of enforced disappearances and killings against Sheikh Hasina during her 15 and a half years in power under the Awami League government.
The other case has been filed in connection to the killing incident during the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Square in capital’s Motijheel area.