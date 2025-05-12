July uprising case: Investigation report against Sheikh Hasina submitted at tribunal

An investigation report in the case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, including mass killings committed during the July uprising has been submitted.

The investigation agency submitted the report today, Monday, at the office of the chief prosecutor of the tribunal.

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam briefed journalists about this development by holding a press conference at the tribunal later.

The submitted investigation report also names former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and then inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as accused in the case apart from Sheikh Hasina.