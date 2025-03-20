Sheikh Hasina ordered use of lethal weapons: Prosecution

The case filed against Sheikh Hasina on charges of committing crimes against humanity during the mass uprising is also included among the four, he added.

The Awami League government was toppled on 5 August last year by the student-people uprising. Later, the International Crimes Tribunal was reconstituted on 14 October that year.

So far, the tribunal has filed 23 cases on charges of crimes against humanity. Sheikh Hasina has been accused in three of them. in one of these three cases, Sheikh Hasina has been accused of committing crimes against humanity, including genocide and torture, committed during the mass uprising.

She has been accused of enforced disappearances and killings during the 15-and-a-half-year rule of the previous Awami League government in another case.

And in the third case, charges have been brought against her of killing and torturing the leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh at Shapla Chattar in the capital’s Motijheel area on 5 and 6 May 2013.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India in the face of the student-people movement on 5 August last year. Arrest warrants have been issued against her in all three cases filed against her at the ICT. Bangladesh has already sent a diplomatic note to India requesting her extradition. The government has also sent a request to the Interpol to issue an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina.