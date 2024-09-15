TIB's discussion
Signs of factionalism-uruspation in new Bangladesh a matter of concern
The political parties of Bangladesh should represent the will of people, not their own coterie interest. However, signs of factionalism, usurpation and extortion in new Bangladesh give rise to apprehension.
Speakers said this at a discussion meeting on ‘Good governance and democracy in new Bangladesh: The expectation of youth’ organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) to mark Democracy Day today.
Moderating the discussion, TIB’s executive director Iftekharuzzaman said Bangladesh has got a chance to take it to an advanced position with the fall of the autocratic regime. There will be differences of opinion in the society but it should be discussed whether a common ground can be found unitedly or the majority will enforce their views on others.
“I will tell them (the majority) to take lessons. If you fail to do that, you will place yourselves in fascism and you will fall the same way,” Iftekharuzzaman said.
Alongside political parties, civil and military bureaucracy, law enforcement agencies and all others should take lessons from the past, he noted.
Speaking at the meeting, Students Against Discrimination’s coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said those who express dissent should be given more security.
‘We welcome holding the power accountable. This practice should be continued,’ he added.
He also urged all to keep trust in the leadership of students.
Another coordinator Arif Sohel said the country's political parties historically do not reflect the will of the people. They always protect the interests of specific groups. They have to rise above their group interests and truly serve the people. For this, democratisation should be done from the grassroot level.
Individualism and nepotism cannot be allowed in political parties, he added.
Committee Jatiya Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samanta Sharmin, writer Sadat Hossain, journalist Simu Naser and Farabi Hafiz, among others, spoke at the meeting.