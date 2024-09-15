Signs of factionalism-uruspation in new Bangladesh a matter of concern

The political parties of Bangladesh should represent the will of people, not their own coterie interest. However, signs of factionalism, usurpation and extortion in new Bangladesh give rise to apprehension.

Speakers said this at a discussion meeting on ‘Good governance and democracy in new Bangladesh: The expectation of youth’ organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) to mark Democracy Day today.

Moderating the discussion, TIB’s executive director Iftekharuzzaman said Bangladesh has got a chance to take it to an advanced position with the fall of the autocratic regime. There will be differences of opinion in the society but it should be discussed whether a common ground can be found unitedly or the majority will enforce their views on others.

“I will tell them (the majority) to take lessons. If you fail to do that, you will place yourselves in fascism and you will fall the same way,” Iftekharuzzaman said.