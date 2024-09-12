UNB chairman Amanullah Khan passes away

Amanullah Khan, founding chairman of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), passed away on Thursday. He was 80.

Amanullah Khan, also the chairman of Cosmos Group of Companies, breathed his last around 5:00pm in the capital's United Hospital while undergoing treatment there due to old age complications.

He left behind his wife, brothers, many close relatives and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Jumma prayers on Friday at the Azad Masjid in Gulshan, after which he will be laid to rest at the Banani Graveyard.