Maitri Dibash being celebrated in 18 countries jointly

In a press release on Sunday, the foreign ministry said apart from the diplomatic missions of Bangladesh and India, the two countries would jointly celebrate the Maitri Dibash in Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, USA, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore and UK.
The day is being celebrated to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In most of the cities, Maitri Dibash will be celebrated on Monday. It will be observed later in some countries due to coronavirus restrictions in different countries.
The programmes of the Maitri Dibash include speeches from heads of mission of Bangladesh and India, speeches from the chief guests of the country where the events would be held, cultural programmes, documentaries on Bangladesh-India relations and food exhibitions of two countries and receptions. Some missions will jointly organise photo exhibitions, seminars and webinars highlighting the historical ties between the two countries as part of the Maitri Dibash celebrations.
Bangladesh and India have jointly organised year-long events to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibitions have been organised in different cities of Bangladesh and India.