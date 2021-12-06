Maitri Dibash being celebrated in 18 countries jointly

On 6 December 1971, India recognised Bangladesh a few hours after Bhutan. To commemorate this historic day, Bangladesh and India will jointly celebrate ‘Maitri Dibash’ in the capitals of 18 countries on 6 December and all the preparations for this have been completed.

On 26 March this year, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi declared 6 December as ‘Maitri Dibash’.