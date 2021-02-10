Maldives president to visit Bangladesh on Independence Day

President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will visit Dhaka on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and Mujib Borsho.



Visiting Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid informed president Abdul Hamid about the development when he met the him at the Bangabhaban in the evening.

The president said the people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting to receive the president of Maldives on the occasion of the golden Jubilee of country’s independence and Mujib Borsho.

Welcoming the Maldivian foreign minister, president Hamid said that the Maldives is a tested friend of Bangladesh. The president also emphasized on developing relations with the Maldives. He said Bangladesh and Maldives support each other on various issues in regional and international forums.