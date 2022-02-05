Many people listed by UN as 'disappeared' have actually drowned in the Mediterranean: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday claimed many of the people listed by some organisations of the United Nations (UN) as missing have actually drowned in the Mediterranean.

The issue of violating human rights is not the real issue. As Bangladesh has an important geographical location, many countries are highlighting the enforced disappearance issue in their own interests, the minister added.

Momen came up with these claims on Saturday while briefing newsmen following a conference on 'Branding Bangladesh' arranged by the Centre of Non-Resident Bangladeshis at a hotel in the capital.