'Mass media employees bill: Stakeholders to be consulted'

The parliamentary standing committee on information and broadcast ministry will sit with different stakeholders before finalising the much debated bill titled “Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill 2022.”

Parliamentary standing committee chairman Hasanul Haq Inu said this on Wednesday after meeting of the committee in the parliament.

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud placed the bill in parliament on 28 March.

The bill was later sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the information ministry for scrutiny and report back to the parliament within 60 days.

Inu, also president of Jatiya Samajrantrik Dal, on 6 June placed a proposal to extend the time for another 60 days which was approved in the parliament unanimously.