Reforms to bring fundamental transformation in Bangladesh: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that his interim government has initiated critical reforms to restore public trust in Bangladesh.

"Our youth and citizens demonstrated exceptional resolve and strength to redefine the future of Bangladesh. To restore public trust we have initiated critical reforms," he said while addressing the opening plenary of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference in China Today, Thursday.

The theme of the conference is "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future."

Professor Yunus said independent commissions have been launched to reform the electoral system, judiciary, civil administration, and law enforcement.

"These reforms, when implemented, will bring about fundamental transformation of our nation," he added.

The chief adviser said: "As we build a new Bangladesh, we face multiple challenges which are shared by other Asian countries."

In particular global financial market instability, political uncertainties, diplomatic tensions, and trade disruptions create volatility, he said.

He said rising interest rates and debt servicing costs are deepening Asia's debt crisis.

Professor Yunus said despite global commitments to the 2030 Agenda, progress is slow. Only 24 per cent of SDG have been met.

He mentioned that developing Asian countries face an SDG financing gap of 2.5 to 4 trillion US dollars annually.