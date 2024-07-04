Court orders seizure of house, flats of a customs commissioner
A court in Dhaka has ordered the seizure of a 9-storey house, two flats and three commercial spaces owned by Enamul Haque, a customs commissioner at the customs valuation and internal audit commissionerate.
Mir Ahmed Ali Salam, public prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), confirmed the development to Prothom Alo, saying Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order after hearing an ACC petition on Thursday.
According to ACC and court sources, the ACC had filed a case against Enamul Haque on 31 July last year, alleging that he amassed illegal wealth worth Tk 97 million.
In further development, the anti-graft body sought a court order to seize his 9-storey building in Bashundhara, two flats at Banani and Kakrail, three commercial spaces at different spots in Dhaka, and a car parking at Gulshan.
The court heard the petition and issued an order to seize the assets. At the same time, it ordered confiscation of lands owned by Enamul Haque in Gazipur and Badda.
Earlier, the court ordered the seizure of properties held by Matiur Rahman, a now-removed member of the national revenue board, after he came to light following a goat-saga.
When his son ordered a Tk 1.5 million sacrificial goat before the Eid-ul-Azha, it triggered widespread discussion on social media platforms. A citizen journalist and subsequent media reports revealed huge financial holdings by Matiur and his family.
In the face of public outcry, the authorities removed him from the NBR position, while the ACC took legal proceedings against them.
Apart from that, the assets of NBR first secretary Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal and his family have also been seized recently.