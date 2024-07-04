Court orders seizure of house, flats of a customs commissioner

According to ACC and court sources, the ACC had filed a case against Enamul Haque on 31 July last year, alleging that he amassed illegal wealth worth Tk 97 million.

In further development, the anti-graft body sought a court order to seize his 9-storey building in Bashundhara, two flats at Banani and Kakrail, three commercial spaces at different spots in Dhaka, and a car parking at Gulshan.

The court heard the petition and issued an order to seize the assets. At the same time, it ordered confiscation of lands owned by Enamul Haque in Gazipur and Badda.