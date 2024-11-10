ADP: Ex-ministers, MPs' 'arbitrary' projects get cancelled

Bangladesh Railway initiated the project to build a railway factory in Rajbari, the constituency of former Railway Minister Zillul Hakim. The project’s cost exceeds Tk 75 billion. However, the interim government is set to cancel the project pending approval.

Top officials at the Ministry of Railways have stated that the railway currently operates two factories: one in Pahartali, Chattogram, and another in Syedpur, Nilphamari.

Due to a shortage of manpower, low allocations, outdated machinery, and lack of raw materials, both factories are underperforming. The initiative to build a new factory was taken without first modernising the existing two.

This issue is not limited to railway factories. The government plans to cancel "politically motivated, unprofitable, and unimportant" projects across various ministries, including railways, roads, education, information technology (ICT), disaster management, environment, and local government.