NEC approves Tk 2650b ADP for 2024-2025 fiscal year

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday approved the annual development programme (ADP) for the fiscal year of 2024-2025 with an outlay of Tk 2650 billion.

Besides, the NEC approved some Tk 132.89 billion of the autonomous bodies or corporations.

The approval came from the NEC meeting presided over by NEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e Bangla Nagar area.

Planning minister Abdus Salam, state minister for planning Shahiduzzaman Sarker and planning division senior secretary Satyajit Karmaker briefed reporters after the meeting.