No arrest in plain clothes: Home Adviser
The Detective Branch (DB) of the police will no longer be allowed to arrest suspects while in plain clothes, said Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
Speaking to the press after inspecting the DB office in Dhaka on Monday, adviser Jahangir Alam said that the police will no longer be permitted to make arrests without proper identification.
"From now on, no suspect will be arrested by the DB while they are in plain clothes," he warned.
The adviser also reassured the public that the country’s borders are fully under the control of the law enforcement agencies. "The entire border of Bangladesh is under the complete control of our law enforcement agencies."
In addition, home affairs adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury outlined the government's ongoing efforts to modernise the passport system.
He revealed that the government aims to fully implement electronic passports (e-passports) by December this year, replacing the current machine-readable passports.
"The government is working towards transforming all passports into electronic versions. We aim to complete this project within this year," he said, adding that he hoped to complete the task during his tenure.
The home affairs adviser also acknowledged concerns over the time it takes to obtain a passport, promising improvements. "Currently, it takes too long to get a passport. I have instructed authorities to speed up the process."
Referring to the Rohingya issue, Jahangir Alam made it clear that the government would not allow Rohingya refugees to use Bangladeshi passports, indicating that discussions would be held regarding the police verification process for passport issuance.
The home affairs adviser also warned that anyone residing in Bangladesh without a valid visa must obtain one by 31 January, or legal action would be taken against them. "If people do not acquire their visas by the end of January, we will be forced to take legal measures," he added.