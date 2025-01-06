No arrest in plain clothes: Home Adviser

The Detective Branch (DB) of the police will no longer be allowed to arrest suspects while in plain clothes, said Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the DB office in Dhaka on Monday, adviser Jahangir Alam said that the police will no longer be permitted to make arrests without proper identification.

"From now on, no suspect will be arrested by the DB while they are in plain clothes," he warned.