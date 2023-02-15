Tk 40b for land acquisition alone in Bhanga-Benapole 4-lane project

The government is working on a project to upgrade the 129-kilometre highway from Bhanga in Faridpur to Benapole in Jashore to a four-lane one, where a whooping Tk 40.17 billion has been earmarked only for land acquisition.

The proposal of the project to be funded from local sources has already been submitted to the planning commission.

However, such a high-cost project during the ongoing economic woes has been called into question.

The planning commission itself dissented from the project proposal and said the project cost is quite irrational and overestimated.

Other than land acquisition, another Tk 2.19 billion will be spent on services and other administrative purposes of the project. It will take the total project cost to Tk 42.36 billion.