Metro rail among three mega projects to be inaugurated next year: Quader

The first-ever metro rail services in the country on line-6 is going to be launched by December 2022, said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday.

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the three mega projects -- Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Metro Rail Line-6 in the next year,” he said while inaugurating the test operation of the metro rail for reassessing its performances.