5 Bangladeshis charged in Canadian immigration fraud case, 1 faces arrest warrant

Five Bangladeshis have been charged with three offences in an immigration fraud case in Canada following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The CBSA disclosed the information in a press release published on the Canadian government’s website on Thursday.

Four of the accused — Rashel Mirza, Mohammad Aminul Islam, Md Mudassar Alam Bhuiyan and Kazi Nafiz Alam — appeared at a court in Valleyfield, Quebec, on 22 October.

The fifth accused, Md Rakibul Hasan, is reportedly in Bangladesh. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.