PM Hasina meets senior BJP leader Advani
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday paid a courtesy call on senior BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Lal Krishna Advani at the latter’s residence in New Delhi.
“During the meeting, both the leaders talked about their personal matters,” Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman told BSS.
They also exchanged pleasantries and reminisced past memories, he added.
Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the oath taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term this evening.
Top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, the Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan are taking part in the swearing-in ceremony.
Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay was scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Bangladesh prime minister at her Place of Residence at 4:30 pm (local time).