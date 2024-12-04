Disinformation spreads in India about Shyamoli bus accident in Brahmanbaria

Fact-checking website Rumour Scanner on Tuesday reported that several Indian media outlets are spreading disinformation about a road accident involving a Shyamoli Paribahan bus on the Dhaka-Agartala-Dhaka route in Bangladesh.

According to these reports, a Bangladeshi truck allegedly collided deliberately with the Shyamoli Paribahan bus in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh.

Additionally, it is being claimed that local residents later threatened to kill the Indian passengers on the bus, and various anti-India slogans were allegedly raised in front of them.