Migrant worker families dip into savings

Relatives of expatriates withdraw a major portion of the money sent from abroad. The rest of the money is deposited in the bank. As a result, the growth rate of money deposited by expatriates in banks is decreasing. In the first nine months of 2021 (January-September), the deposits of expatriates in the bank have halved. At this time, the deposits of expatriates in the banking sector decreased by Tk 25.60 billion. At the end of December 2020, the deposits of expatriates in the bank were Tk 47.72 billion, which decreased to Tk 22.12 billion by September last year.

People associated with the banking sector say that the deposits of expatriates in the bank are basically a part of their income. Their relatives in the country withdraw a large part of the money they send and the rest is deposited. A decline in this deposit means that the families of the migrant workers are dipping into their savings. The remittance income has also decreased.