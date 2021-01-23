Mild cold wave may continue two more days

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Rangamati, Srimangal and Panchagarh and it may continue one or two more days.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a weather forecast for next 24 hours on Saturday morning.
The Met Office said, moderate to thick fog occurred over the country during midnight to morning. But night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged.
The lowest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius and highest temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to BMD.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Night temperature may rise in the next 72 hours. No rain was recorded in the country on Friday.
Meteorologist Bazrul Rashid told Prothom Alo, temperature fell in three regions of the country and it is unlikely to drop further.
The midnight fog may continue for two or three days. Heavy fogs occured everywhere since rain didn’t fall. However, the fog will decrease gradually, he added.