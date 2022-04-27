Mild heatwave likely to continue in five districts

The bulletin predicted that the rain or thunder showers activity may increase during next 72 hours.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 39.9 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and today's minimum temperature was 20.0 degrees Celsius at Netrokona.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 23 millimetres (mm) at Netrokona.
The sun sets at 6.25 pm today and rises at 5.27am tomorrow in the capital.