Mild heatwave likely to continue in five districts

The ongoing mild heatwave may continue in five districts, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) release said on Wednesday, reports BSS.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna and Rangamati and it may continue", said the weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Wednesday.

Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.