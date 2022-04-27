Bangladesh

Mild heatwave likely to continue in five districts

The ongoing mild heatwave may continue in five districts, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) release said on Wednesday, reports BSS.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna and Rangamati and it may continue", said the weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Wednesday.

Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The bulletin predicted that the rain or thunder showers activity may increase during next 72 hours.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 39.9 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and today's minimum temperature was 20.0 degrees Celsius at Netrokona.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 23 millimetres (mm) at Netrokona.

The sun sets at 6.25 pm today and rises at 5.27am tomorrow in the capital.

