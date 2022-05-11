Minister urges Sylhet DC not to collect entry fee at Jaflong

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Tuesday requested the deputy commissioner of Sylhet to stop taking entry fees from the tourists at the popular and natural tourist spot of Jaflong under Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, the local lawmaker also wanted to know the legal procedures of fixing entry fees, their collection, and uses, introduced by the district tourism committee.

Acknowledging the letter, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mozibor Rahman said, “I have received the letter from the minister this noon. We have already taken the decision not to collect any entry fee from the tourists until the next meeting of the district tourism committee to visit Jaflong.”

He, however, couldn’t tell the schedule of the next meeting.