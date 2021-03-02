Mirza Fakhrul receives first covid vaccine jab

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khahn, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, chairperson's adviser Zainul Abedin Faruk and party's joint secretary general Mahbub Uddin Khokon have already received the first dose of the vaccine.



Bangladesh launched a mass countrywide vaccine drive on 7 February. The government signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd for 30 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.



Serum will provide the doses within June this year.



So far, 4,399,324 people have registered for vaccine and 3,110,525 of them have received the first shot. The second dose has to be taken 8-12 weeks of the first jab.



Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March last year and the first death on 18 March.

