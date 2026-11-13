BRTC’s electric buses will not hit Dhaka roads in January, tender revision delays project

An initiative to purchase 100 electric buses for the first time for the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) fleet has been delayed.

The buses were supposed to be running on Dhaka’s streets by 15 January next year, but this will not be possible now. Sources concerned say the project has been delayed because amendments were made to the tender for purchasing the buses.

The contracting firms have raised suspicions over the tender amendments, suggesting that the conditions may have been changed to favour a particular company. BRTC, however, maintains that the changes were made to increase competition.

The BNP government has taken an initiative to purchase 200 electric buses. On 5 August, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs decided to purchase the buses through the Direct Procurement Method (DPM), without inviting tenders.

In the first phase, 50 buses each will be purchased through Pragoti Industries Limited and Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF). Another 100 buses will be procured in the second phase.

The estimated cost of each bus, including its charging station and infrastructure, is Tk 40 million (4 crore). The Ministry of Finance has approved a proposal to provide BRTC with a loan of Tk 8 billion (800 crore) at 1 per cent interest to purchase the 200 buses.