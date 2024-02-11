Number of licensed health facilities 15,000, unlicensed over 1,000: DGHS

The court made the order while directing the health directorate to inquire into the cause of death of 5-year-old Ayan at United Medical College Hospital in the capital’s Satarkul in Badda and submit a report to the court within seven days.

A writ petition was filed regarding the death of the child following his circumcision at the United Medical College Hospital.

Following this, the matter came up for hearing on 28 January 28. On that day, the state, on behalf of the health directorate’s director general, informed the court that the investigation report regarding the death of Ayan had arrived.

On the other hand, the writ petitioner placed a supplementary application seeking directives to submit an inquiry report on how many deaths have occurred in United Hospital due to medical negligence in the last 15 years.

Hearing on this on 28 January, the High Court asked the DGHS director general to submit a report by three months on how many deaths have occurred in United Hospital due to medical negligence in the last 15 years.